BEAM Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $117.35. 8,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

