BEAM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.85. 256,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,792,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $398.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

