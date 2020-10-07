BEAM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

IEF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.85. The company had a trading volume of 411,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,387. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.60.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.