BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys 3,884 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94,961.3% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 50,644,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,863,000 after buying an additional 13,991,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,467,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 813,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,134,000 after buying an additional 159,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,723,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 457,210 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.