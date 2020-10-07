BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys 483 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after buying an additional 2,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,562,000 after buying an additional 1,360,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,072,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

