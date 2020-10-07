BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys 607 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $6,229,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 805,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 469,096 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 653,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 288,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 261,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $84,170.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $17.26.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.