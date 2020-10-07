BEAM Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,711,390. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

