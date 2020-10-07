BEAM Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,150. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

