BEAM Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF makes up about 1.2% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. 1,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,855. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.