BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.44. 145,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,865. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

