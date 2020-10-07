BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after buying an additional 430,695 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,541,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,641,000 after buying an additional 125,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $136.98. 228,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

