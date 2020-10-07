BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $240,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$60.04 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th.

