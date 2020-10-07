BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 43,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

