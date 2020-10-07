BEAM Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Chevron stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. 675,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338,217. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.