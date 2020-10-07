BEAM Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.9% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.10. 3,168,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,554,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

