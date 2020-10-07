BEAM Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

