BEAM Asset Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Docusign by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 212,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $20,928,130 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

