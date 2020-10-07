BEAM Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 366.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $48.56.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

