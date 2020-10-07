BEAM Asset Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. 403,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,116,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

