BEAM Asset Management LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Alterola Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alterola Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

In related news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $86,969.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Russell Gunther sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21 shares of company stock valued at $433 and have sold 38,184 shares valued at $772,659.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ALTA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,380. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

