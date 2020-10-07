BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,270 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. 1,405,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

