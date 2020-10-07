BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,310,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,080,000 after purchasing an additional 204,642 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,209,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,861,000 after purchasing an additional 369,065 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,920,000.

VTV traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 95,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,932. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

