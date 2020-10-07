BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,896 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,871,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,045,000 after acquiring an additional 977,198 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 633.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 63,773 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 14,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,211. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.