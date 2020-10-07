BEAM Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $441,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.18. 988,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,024,728. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average of $164.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

