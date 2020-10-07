BEAM Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 188,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,982. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

