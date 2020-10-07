BEAM Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,422. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

