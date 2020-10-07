BEAM Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. WP Carey comprises about 1.1% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WP Carey by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in WP Carey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in WP Carey by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in WP Carey by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in WP Carey by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC remained flat at $$67.64 on Wednesday. 27,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.044 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

