BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

BEAM Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.80. 2,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $57.82.

