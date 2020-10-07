BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKH. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 308.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

JKH traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.99. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,393. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.44 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.56.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

