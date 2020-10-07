BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

BEAM Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 572,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,708,072. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.