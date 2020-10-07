BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

BEAM Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,260,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,689.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKK traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.99. 636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.60 and a 200 day moving average of $211.92. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.27 and a 12-month high of $251.74.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.