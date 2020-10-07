BEAM Asset Management LLC Takes $571,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,853,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,839,000 after purchasing an additional 480,874 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 717.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,776,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,645,000 after buying an additional 4,192,642 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,940,000 after buying an additional 1,491,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,794,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,232,000 after buying an additional 558,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,118,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,724,666. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

