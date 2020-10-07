BEAM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,911 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $86,023,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $168.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,451. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

