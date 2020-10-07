BEAM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

