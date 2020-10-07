Beaxy (BXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $802,896.19

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $802,896.19 and approximately $3,544.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.30 or 0.04873757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031940 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

