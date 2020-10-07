Beer Money Price Hits $0.0191 on Top Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $318,660.69 and approximately $71,860.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.24 or 0.04888636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031975 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

