Beetle Coin Reaches Market Cap of $283,884.75 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $283,884.75 and $30,859.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $24.43 and $50.98. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055527 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 241,320,941 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

