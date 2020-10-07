Bezant 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $179,258.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and $179,258.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00259519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01525786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00157776 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

