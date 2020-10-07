BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 232,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,477. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
