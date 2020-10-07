BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 232,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,477. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,369 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 332,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

