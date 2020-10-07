BidaskClub Downgrades Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OPRA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Opera from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Opera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Opera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.85.

OPRA opened at $9.23 on Friday. Opera has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. Analysts expect that Opera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Opera by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

