BidaskClub Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,124,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $56,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,423 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after buying an additional 2,292,264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 446,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 402,571 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.