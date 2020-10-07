BidaskClub Lowers Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RAVN. Oppenheimer started coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,782.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

