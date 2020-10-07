BidaskClub Lowers RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

Get RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ REAL opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $2,035,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,157,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,699,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,862. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RealReal by 132.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,825 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter worth about $9,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in RealReal by 178.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,811 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.