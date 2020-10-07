BidaskClub Upgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.43.

LIVN stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

