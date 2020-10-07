BidaskClub Upgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.43.
LIVN stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
