BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.85. 19,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 415,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $176.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 65.29% and a negative return on equity of 262.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

