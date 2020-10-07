BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

BNTX stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.59. 5,675,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a PE ratio of -75.74. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,127,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,644,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

