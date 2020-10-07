BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Up 8.3%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price was up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $48.74. Approximately 655,812 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 611,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.64.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

