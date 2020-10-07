BitBar (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $110,653.47

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. BitBar has a market cap of $110,653.47 and approximately $210.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00022008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, BitBar has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,211.43 or 3.22827688 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,445 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

