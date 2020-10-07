Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $496,547.46 and $4,519.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

