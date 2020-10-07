BitcoinZ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,250.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $591,915.31 and approximately $37,250.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00576103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00071492 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00048178 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,893,435,203 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.